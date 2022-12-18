XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $345,389.17

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $62.23 million and $345,389.17 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00013112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XIDO FINANCE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.11 or 0.05400021 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00486823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.69 or 0.28844492 BTC.

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIDO FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIDO FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.