XSGD Hits Market Cap of $50.29 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00004375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $50.29 million and $230,803.20 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,533,253 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.