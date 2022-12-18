YES WORLD Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

