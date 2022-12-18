Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZM. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.48.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $68.88 and a 12-month high of $205.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average is $90.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $674,469. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.