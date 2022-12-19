1,725 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $720.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,976. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $740.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $665.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

