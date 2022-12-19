18,565 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

OWL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. 17,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,946. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $370.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

