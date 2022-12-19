1peco Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00006514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1peco has a market capitalization of $162.52 million and approximately $671.61 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $870.71 or 0.05241146 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00488277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.24 or 0.28930638 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.