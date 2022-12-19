2,270 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IPAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,899. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22.

