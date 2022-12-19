337,236 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 337,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,833,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 5.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,587 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74.

