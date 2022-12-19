50,901 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Acquired by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDN stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $16.61. 26,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

