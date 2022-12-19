5,916 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.93. 43,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,981. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

