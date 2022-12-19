80,590 Shares in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Purchased by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Virios Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Virios Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

NASDAQ VIRI remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,734. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

