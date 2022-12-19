922 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AutoZone by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $15.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,395.50. 667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,437.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,255.06.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total transaction of $23,148,384.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

