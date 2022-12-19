A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 339,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

KO traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.08. 64,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301,512. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

