A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,839 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,233. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

