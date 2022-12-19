A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. 112,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,017,048. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.