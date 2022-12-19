A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services accounts for about 2.7% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.35% of Primoris Services worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,775.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $144,689.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $465,775.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Primoris Services Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.93. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

