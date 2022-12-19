A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $610,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 761.8% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.69. 561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.86. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

