Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $131,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $838,176,000 after buying an additional 1,088,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,026,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $358,237,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

