Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $290.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $264.48 on Monday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Accenture by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $75,509,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

