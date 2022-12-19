Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.86. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

