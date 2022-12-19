Activest Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 6,676 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,621. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $8.398 per share. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

