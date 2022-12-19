Activest Wealth Management Has $189,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 773.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 6.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,686,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

