Activest Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 116,742.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,134 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 104,547.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 209,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.44. 4,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,965. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

