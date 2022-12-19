Activest Wealth Management Invests $1.11 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.60. 265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

