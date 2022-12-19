Activest Wealth Management Invests $371,000 in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 647.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 137.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

DDM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

