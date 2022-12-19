Activest Wealth Management Purchases 3,125 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 333.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $63.56. 2,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $86.12.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

