Activest Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 240.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,749. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.