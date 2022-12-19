Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

