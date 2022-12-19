Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 7.6%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,323,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.