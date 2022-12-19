Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 1,380 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.34 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.