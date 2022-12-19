Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 36 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $523.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $531.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.38. The company has a market cap of $489.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

