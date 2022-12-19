Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

