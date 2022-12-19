Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 365 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after acquiring an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

