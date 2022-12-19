Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,522. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40.

