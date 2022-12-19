Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.95.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. Affirm has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $108.20.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

