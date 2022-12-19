Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AGTI opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

