Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0291 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and $1.14 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00113342 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00194136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00053401 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00037528 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000336 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

