Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.30 ($1.37) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.45 ($1.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

EPA:AF opened at €1.24 ($1.30) on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($15.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €1.33 and a 200-day moving average of €1.36.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

