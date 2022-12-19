Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.10.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

