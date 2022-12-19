Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of AIRI stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.10.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.