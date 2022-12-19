Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $228,875.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.93. 4,697,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after buying an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

