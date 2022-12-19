Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down to $46.95

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.95, but opened at $43.00. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 57,241 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKRO. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 17.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $332,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,306,218.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $332,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $71,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,271,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,324,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,876,833 shares of company stock worth $80,812,471. Corporate insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.