Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 19.1% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.87. 62,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

