Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

