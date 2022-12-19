Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.6% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,786,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,867,000 after buying an additional 170,883 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 253.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

