Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 122.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.44. 11,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.60.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

