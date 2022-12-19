Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,225 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after buying an additional 121,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,457 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,634 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 308,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

