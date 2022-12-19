Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $86.79

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.79, but opened at $89.49. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $88.88, with a volume of 109,220 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a PE ratio of 216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,823,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

