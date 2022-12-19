Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.82.
Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.5 %
ALGT stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $195.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.