Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.5 %

ALGT stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $195.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

