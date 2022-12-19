Ally Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 43,966 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 374% compared to the average volume of 9,284 put options.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.48. 232,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

